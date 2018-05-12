Police investigate incident at southeast Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an incident at a southeast Oklahoma City hotel.

Officials responded to the Plaza Inn near S.E. 29th and S. Prospect Saturday morning.

Police told News 4 the incident started as a standoff with three men inside a hotel room after allegedly forcing a woman outside of the room.

Authorities say they are now investigating whether the room belonged to the three people or the woman.

Nobody was injured. Officials are still investigating.

This is a developing story.