Texas man with 3 DWI convictions charged in death of woman

MERCEDES, Texas – A South Texas man who has three prior convictions for driving drunk has been charged with intoxication manslaughter following a wreck that killed a woman and critically injured three children.

38-year-old Ignacio Navarro Jr. was being held Saturday at the Hidalgo County jail on bonds totaling $500,000.

Police in Mercedes, east of McAllen, say Navarro was driving a cargo truck Thursday that struck an SUV. The driver of the SUV was killed and another woman was hurt along with the critically injured children who remain hospitalized.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Navarro has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Hidalgo County court records show Navarro was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2002, 2007 and 2009.

He was also convicted in 2008 of reckless driving.