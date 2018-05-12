Troopers hit in Oklahoma shootout leave hospital

TALIHINA, Okla. – A spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four troopers have been treated and released from a hospital after they were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant on a man who later died.

Capt. Paul Timmons says the four troopers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Local authorities had asked for assistance in serving the warrant on the man early Friday. Timmons says the group was immediately met by gunfire, followed by a fire that quickly broke out in downtown Talihina, about 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, but Timmons confirmed that he died from his injuries.

A fifth trooper who was wearing a bulletproof vest was also struck by gunfire, but wasn’t hurt. Timmons says the vest likely saved the trooper’s life.

The blaze damaged several buildings.