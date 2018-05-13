9 Oklahoma officers to be honored during candlelight vigil

WASHINGTON – Several Oklahoma law enforcement officers who lost their lives will be honored in the nation’s capital.

Oklahoma officers who lost their lives will be among those honored on Sunday during a candlelight vigil held at the Nation Mall in Washington, D.C.

The officers are as follows:

William H. Johnston, Bristow Police Department

Sean Freedom Cookson, Craig County Sheriff’s Office

Edward Jason Wright, Logan County Sheriff’s Office

David James Wade, Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Roshawn Jenkins, Sr., Oklahoma Department of Corrections

D. Heath Meyer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Shack Palmer, Payne County Sheriff’s Office

Henry Lester Cotton, Perkins Police Department

Justin Michael Terney, Tecumseh Police Department.

Detective William H. Johnston was killed in a crash on Sept. 20, 1924 while he was pursuing bank robbery suspects.

Craig County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Freedom Cookson died on Feb. 27, 2017 from injuries he sustained in a car accident.

Deputy Sheriff Edward Jason Wright suffered a fatal heart attack after responding to a call on Oct. 20, 2016.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face while serving an eviction notice.

Corporal Stephen Roshawn Jenkins, Sr. suffered a fatal heart attack after chasing an inmate across the prison yard on Jan. 7, 2017.

On July 14, 2017. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer was putting out stop sticks in an attempt to stop a fleeing suspect when he was hit by a fellow trooper’s vehicle. He died from his injuries 10 days later.

Payne County Deputy Shack Palmer was killed following a shootout with a shooting suspect on Dec. 9, 1911.

Perkins officer Henry Lester Cotton died from complications from an injury he suffered while on-duty. Following surgery, Cotton suffered a pulmonary embolism and died on April 29, 1986.

On March 26, 2017 Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney was injured in shootout with a wanted suspect. He later died from his injuries.

Each of their names have been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.