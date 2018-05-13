× Abandoned animals find homes during Mega Adoption Fun Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is a busy time for shelters, which is why Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosts the ‘Mega Adoption Fun Fest’ every year.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations from all across the metro gathered at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds this weekend to help find these furry friends a home.

Some organizations even discounted their adoption fees to reach their goal of clearing out the shelters.

“Across the board, between us and the other rescue groups, I believe we find really good homes for our animals and it’s an opportunity for exposure to the citizens,” said Wendy Pearson, with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

In case you missed the event, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says there are still plenty of animals needing loving homes at their shelter.