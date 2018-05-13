Caught on camera: Oklahoma vape stores get hit by thieves twice in a week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Its been a tough week for Prodigy Vape and CBD Supply.

Thieves targeted the Oklahoma City-based chain, breaking into two of their three locations in less than five days. Thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise were stolen, and it was all caught on camera.

“Oh, I don’t think it would be good if I saw them walking down the streets. Probably best if the police catch them first,” said David Scott, manager at the S.W. 89th and Penn location.

Scott says it started around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Prodigy Vape and CBD Supply store, located along S.W. 89th and Penn.

Security cameras outside the shop caught a man casing the joint before he picked up an object and threw it at the window.

The alleged thief smashed through the window and made his way into the shop with his own bag.

“He was in here for like a minute, two minutes, he was able to get into one of our show cases, take about 12 mods,” said Scott.

He says that’s when the dentist next door heard the commotion and stopped by the shop. In the security camera footage, you see the alleged suspect head to the back of the shop, and then out the back door.

The dentist following just seconds behind, and police arrived on the scene later.

“He stole a bunch of vape kits. Anywhere from $75 to $100, it’s the whole kit; tank, mod, everything you would need,” said Scott.

Scott says these items are often resold online.

“Craigslist, Facebook Market Place, then Snapchat. Unfortunately, there is a big market for used vapes, people sell to each other,” he said.

However, the crime didn’t stop there.

On Sunday morning, Scott says the Moore location was targeted by a group of suspects. He says they broke into the restaurant next door, then made a hole in the drywall, into the vape shop’s bathroom. Then the three men began to sack the shop.

“They were in there a lot longer. They are not the same people according to what it looks like on camera. At that store, they took literally all of our inventory as far as mods go, all of our CBD supplies, they were also able to get cash,” he said.

If you have any information on the crimes, call Moore or Oklahoma City police.

“We are offering a cash reward for anyone who has any information leading to the arrest of one of these people. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to the police, you can call up here,” he said.