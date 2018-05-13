× Chili’s customers’ payment information compromised in data breach

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant chain announced that customer data may have been breached.

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants, announced that “some Chili’s restaurants have been impacted by a data incident,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the data breach “may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of your payment card data.”

Officials say they learned of a data breach on May 11 that resulted in customers’ payment information being compromised from some Chili’s restaurants.

While the company did not say which restaurants were affected, it said the data was limited to between March and April of 2018.

“Based on the details of the issue currently uncovered, we believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants. Currently, we believe the data incident was limited to between March-April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident,” the statement read.

At this point, the company has not said how many customers may have been affected.

Customers who visited a Chili’s between March and April of 2018 are urged to watch their accounts and possibly put a security freeze on your account.