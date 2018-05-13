× Curbside Chronicle vendors selling last-minute bouquets for Mother’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re still hoping to get mom that perfect gift for Mother’s Day, why not help a good cause in the process?

The Curbside Chronicle vendors will be selling last-minute flower bouquets on Sunday, for those who still need to get something for mom.

The Curbside Chronicle has teamed up with The Plante Shoppe to create bouquets that are being sold by vendors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Bouquets are still being sold inside DNA Galleries, located at 1709 N.W. 16th St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

You can also purchase flowers inside Stella Nova, located at 4716 N. Western Ave., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All proceeds from the bouquets will go directly to the vendor, who is working their way out of homelessness.