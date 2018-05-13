Defense seeks recordings from meeting between victim’s mother, accused killer

VINITA, Okla. – The suspect accused of killing four people, including two girls who have been missing for almost 20 years, went before a judge last week.

Ronnie Busick is accused in the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman of Welch, and the disappearance of their 16-year-old daughter Ashley Freeman and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, from the Freeman’s home.

Danny and Kathy were shot in the head, and their bodies were left in their burning home in 1999. The teens’ bodies were never found.

The 66-year-old was charged last month with four counts of first-degree murder related to the cold case.

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Busick, Warren Phillip Welch and David Pennington to the killings. The other two men have since died.

After arriving at the Craig County Jail, Busick claimed that he would speak to Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother, about her daughter’s disappearance.

According to the Tulsa World, Lorene Bible spent 20 minutes in the jail with Busick to try to get some answers and some closure.

“He said he didn’t know anything,” she told the newspaper.

Bible says that she spoke to him about his drug use and encouraged him to come forward with any information if his memory become clearer.

“I just want to know where my daughter is,” she said. “I want to bring her home.”

Now, Busick’s defense attorney filed a motion, accusing the district attorney of arranging for a “custodial interrogation” of Busick by Lorene Bible. In the filing, the defense also sought video and audio recordings from the meeting.

However, prosecutors deny arranging the meeting, saying that Busick sent a note to the sheriff, asking for Lorene Bible himself.

“Thus, her meeting with the Defendant can in no way legally be characterized as a ‘custodial interrogation,'” the motion, obtained by the Tulsa World, states.

The case was continued to July 13, when a preliminary hearing will be set.