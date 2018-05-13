Game wardens: Leave young wild animals alone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and newborn animals are making their first appearance into the world.

The Oklahoma State Department of Wildlife Conservation says that although these cute creatures may appear to be lost or abandoned, that is rarely the case.

“Chances are an adult animal is nearby and is simply waiting on you to move away so they can take care of their young,” said Mark Howery, natural resource biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

In most cases, you should not interfere with young wildlife.

In Oklahoma, most fawns are born in May and June, which is when you will likely see the young animals.

Game wardens say they are receiving a lot of calls from the public about rescuing fawns found near a home.

“I tell them don’t touch the fawn, and don’t try to feed it. Normally the momma is around, and she’s left her fawn on purpose so she can go feed,” Game Warden Brayden Hicks said.

Officials say a doe will often leave a fawn in a safe place, like near a house where people can easily see them, because those are places where predators might be less likely to visit.

Also, the doe will stay away from its fawn so its scent doesn’t draw predators to the fawn. However, the doe will normally return several times during the day to nurse its fawn.

Howery says that storms can easily blow young birds and squirrels from their nests, but a mature animal will often find them and take care of them.

Game wardens say it can actually do more harm for humans to intervene. The animals will lose their instinctual fear of humans and end up depending on people to survive. If returned, they will have no idea how to feed or what dangers to avoid. The young animal could even die from the stress of being handled.

“It’s admirable when well-meaning sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts want to help, but sometimes the best help we can offer young wildlife is to leave them alone and let nature run its course,” Howery said.

If an animal is injured or seriously ill, call a wildlife rehabilitator.