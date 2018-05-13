Gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson talks teacher walkout, revenue measures

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters across the state will be heading to the polls this summer to cast their vote in the primary election for governor.

Drew Edmondson, a Democratic candidate for governor, joined the Flashpoint team to talk about the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Edmondson, a former Oklahoma attorney general, is one of 14 candidates running for governor.

In the past, he served as a Navy veteran, high school teacher, Muskogee County District Attorney and an Oklahoma attorney general.

He says he enjoyed his life out of the spotlight, but was moved to action after seeing everything that was going on at the Capitol.

Edmondson says he was at the Capitol during the teacher walkout, and talked about ways to raise revenue in the state.

