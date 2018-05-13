Oklahoma woman recovering after alleged carjackers hit her with vehicle

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by her own vehicle.

Authorities tell FOX 23 the victim was leaving her boyfriend’s home, near 91st and Harvard, early Sunday morning when she was met by two strangers.

Officials say a man with a gun demanded her 2004 black GMC Envoy.

When the victim tried to stop the thieves from taking off with her car, police say they hit her with the vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the vehicle, with Oklahoma tag “GXP-305.”