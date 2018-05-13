Oklahoma woman takes flight in World War II bomber to honor late father

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a very special day for an Oklahoma woman as she got to take the flight of a lifetime.

Seeing the B-17 on the runway of Wiley Post Airport is like taking a step back in time. It’s one of only 10 B-17s that can still fly and is now used as an educational tool.

“You don’t realize the impact it has on people until you come out and experience it. You know, so many people want to come out and see what dad and grandpa did,” Suzi Steed said.

Steed’s father, Donald Weatherall, passed away a few years ago.

He was part of the military police in Europe during World War II, but he rarely talked about his experiences during the war.

“He was a great loving man that did what he needed to do at the age of 18 to go make us safe, and for that, I will be ever grateful to him,” she said.

Even though he died a few years ago, she wanted to make sure he could take one last flight.

On Sunday, Steed brought his dog tags and his ashes to the airport to take flight with the Liberty Foundation. The foundation visits 50 cities a year, taking hundreds of people up in the flying fortress.

The 30-minute flight gives people a first hand feel for what our troops were facing back then.

“It takes you back because I mean the big machine guns are sitting right there,” she said.