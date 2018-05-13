× OU and OSU Softball Make NCAA Tournament

Another year, another Norman Regional for Oklahoma Softball. The Big 12 Champion Sooners earning the fourth overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners boast the strongest schedule in the nation.

The reigning national champions begin regional play on Friday at Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners face off against Boston University. They’re one of three teams who can say they beat the Sooners in the 2018 regular season. Rounding out the Norman Regional field is Tulsa and Missouri.

As for the Cowgirls, they’ll have to hit the road in the NCAA Tournament. OSU heads to the Fayetteville Regional hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks. It’s the 21st time in school history OSU has been selected for post season play.

The Cowgirls face off with Wichita State in the opening game on Friday. A team OSU has seen twice this season, both ending in losses.

“I’m just excited about our team and everything that they’ve done to be a two-seed,” OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski said. “This time of year, none of these things are easy. All of these teams are very good and we’re familiar with these teams. We’ve played all of them in my three years here. This year we’ve played Wichita State twice, played Arkansas in the fall and watched them play a lot, and we played Depaul in my first year.”

What makes these selections even more intriguing is that the Bedlam rivalry might still be in play. If both the Sooners and Cowgirls win their regionals, softball fans will be treated to Bedlam in the Super Regional.