OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of the Chevy Event Center early Sunday morning.

Police responded near Reno and Joe Carter Avenue at 2:09 a.m.

Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials say both victims are stable.

Shooting scenes were found on the north and south sides of the building.

This is a developing story.