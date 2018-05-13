× Red Day Run giving thousands back to local charities

EDMOND, Okla.- A local business closed its doors to spend the day giving back to those in the community.

Every year, employees from Keller Williams Realty step out of the office to host the Red Day 5K Run.

Runners and sponsors were given the chance to vote for one of five charities to receive funds raised through the run.

Last year, they were able to donate more than $90,000 to local charities, and this year they’re hoping to beat that mark.

“We actually came up with this event four years ago, so this is our fourth year doing this Red Day Run. So we’ve selected charities that are local here in Edmond so we give back to our community, and we do this just as a way of giving back every single year,” said Nathan Daniel, a Keller Williams team leader.

The money for the charities will be distributed based on the number of votes each charity receives.