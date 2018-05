× USGS: 4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded near Crescent

MARSHALL, Okla. – Residents in central Oklahoma may have felt a little bit of shaking on Sunday evening.

Around 6:28 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state.

The epicenter of the quake was located about seven miles away from Marshall and Crescent in Logan County.