51-year-old man killed after altercation outside northwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 51-year-old man was killed after an altercation outside his northwest Oklahoma City home.

Friday evening, police were called to reports of a disturbance in the 3600 block of N.W. 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Jerry Lee Livingston outside of the home, critically injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Livingston was killed after an altercation with another person outside of the home.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.