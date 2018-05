STILLWATER, Okla.-Thousands are reporting issues with AT&T wireless service in Oklahoma.

The Stillwater Press reports the largest outage area is in the Stillwater area which would include Perry, Cushing, and Perkins.

The Oklahoma City metro is also impacted.

See the outage map here.

The company says the outage for the Stillwater area was declared at 11:40am on Monday and is not expected to be back in service until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on what caused the service to be disrupted.