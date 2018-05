Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Eight charges have been filed against the owner of pit bulls that attacked an Oklahoma City woman.

Dawntanya 'Tanya' Franklin faces eight counts of failure to restrain a dangerous dog. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The victim, 54-year-old Terry Cosby, was walking down N.E. 29th Street on May 5 when the pack of dogs attacked her. She was critically injured.

A neighbor who tried to help was also injured.