Cooking with Kyle: Blueberry muffin recipe with a secret tip!

OKLAHOMA CITY- Cooking with Kyle features a delicious blueberry muffin recipe with a secret!

These easy muffins are sweet, moist, simple to put together and always a hit!

This recipe will yield 6 large muffins or 9 regular muffins and may be doubled.

Secret Tip: if you prefer very "blue" muffins and exploding blueberries, throw the berries into the freezer before making the muffins - as seen in the photograph. The freezing process softens the berries' skins and will color/flavor the batter. If you prefer whole berries and the yellow/white muffin, use berries straight from the refrigerator. Also, lightly toss the unfrozen blueberries in flour to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the batter.

1/4 C butter, room temperature

1/2 C sugar

1 egg

1/2 t vanilla

1 t baking powder

Pinch salt

1 C flour (plus a small amount to toss the fresh berries in before placing in the batter)

1/2 C Half & Half

1.25 - 1.5 C blueberries

Topping:

1 T sugar

1/4 t Cinnamon

Healthy pinch Nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375.

Lightly spray muffin tins, or prepare muffin cups in tins

In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy; add vanilla, baking powder and salt.

Beat in egg.

With a spatula, fold in flour and half&half - alternating equal amounts and mixing thoroughly until incorporated.

Fold in blueberries.

Spoon batter into muffin tins/cups - no more than 3/4 full in each cup.

Top each with the sugar/spice mixture

Bake 14-18 minutes, or until tops are golden and muffins are springy to touch or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.