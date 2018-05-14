Cooking with Kyle: Blueberry muffin recipe with a secret tip!

OKLAHOMA CITY- Cooking with Kyle features a delicious blueberry muffin recipe with a secret!
These easy muffins are sweet, moist, simple to put together and always a hit!
This recipe will yield 6 large muffins or 9 regular muffins and may be doubled.
Secret Tip: if you prefer very "blue" muffins and exploding blueberries, throw the berries into the freezer before making the muffins - as seen in the photograph. The freezing process softens the berries' skins and will color/flavor the batter. If you prefer whole berries and the yellow/white muffin, use berries straight from the refrigerator. Also, lightly toss the unfrozen blueberries in flour to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the batter.
1/4 C butter, room temperature
1/2 C sugar
1 egg
1/2 t vanilla
1 t baking powder
Pinch salt
1 C flour (plus a small amount to toss the fresh berries in before placing in the batter)
1/2 C Half & Half
1.25 - 1.5 C blueberries
Topping:
1 T sugar
1/4 t Cinnamon
Healthy pinch Nutmeg
Preheat oven to 375.
Lightly spray muffin tins, or prepare muffin cups in tins
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy; add vanilla, baking powder and salt.
Beat in egg.
With a spatula, fold in flour and half&half - alternating equal amounts and mixing thoroughly until incorporated.
Fold in blueberries.
Spoon batter into muffin tins/cups - no more than 3/4 full in each cup.
Top each with the sugar/spice mixture
Bake 14-18 minutes, or until tops are golden and muffins are springy to touch or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.