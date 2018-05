OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have battled a fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. on Monday at a mobile home near S.W. 74th Street and Council Road.

Crews said the double-wide trailer was fully involved.

TAC 6: 7600 block Ellis St. (near SW. 74 / Council) We are on scene of a fully-involved double-wide trailer. This fire will be fought from the exterior due to the amount of fire involvement. -BF 3:52 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 14, 2018

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area, as traffic was being diverted.

No other details are available at this time.