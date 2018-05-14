Good Samaritans save the day when robbers approach ice cream salesman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man selling ice cream in southwest Oklahoma City nearly fell victim to an armed robbery, until some good Samaritans stepped in and saved the day.

The owner of La Costena said his employees go around pushing carts selling ice cream and snacks and that's what this employee was doing when he was approached by the suspects.

"Told him 'Where's the money?'" said Gilberto Calderon. "The guy said 'I don't have money, I have ice cream, do you want ice cream?' They said, 'No, I'm looking for money.'"

A normal Saturday evening turning violent, that's when the victim told police three suspects jumped out of a car and approached him near Southwest 41st and Penn.

"One of them began reaching under his shirt as if he were going to be pulling out a weapon," said MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

During those tense moments - thankfully - bystanders noticed what was happening and stepped in - coming to the victim's rescue.

"This guy is so happy because so many people helped him," Calderon said.

He said his employees don't have a set schedule. They work whenever they have free time to earn a little extra money to support their families but, unfortunately, these types of dangerous encounters are becoming a growing problem.

He believes robbers may see them as easy targets.

"This guy maybe doesn't speak English, maybe is scared of police, won't make a report," Calderon said.

Even though that's not the case. He said the victim wanted to make sure the suspects left empty-handed, and they did.

"This guy is good peoples," Calderon said.

He said the safety of his employees is all he's worried about - adding this job shouldn't be the source of any source of stress or danger.

"It's no problems, it's ice cream."

So far, no arrests have been made.

Witnesses were able to get a description of the suspects' car. They said it was a grey Chevrolet HHR with a tribal tag number '32449.'

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.