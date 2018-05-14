× Metro police investigating death of 1-year-old reportedly killed over the weekend

DEL CITY, Okla. – Metro police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby boy who was reportedly killed over the weekend.

Officials told KFOR a 1-year-old baby boy was killed at a Del City home Sunday afternoon.

Phillip Howard told police he was watching his girlfriend’s baby while she was at work.

Howard reportedly said he was holding the baby when he tripped and fell, causing the baby to hit his head and die.

However, authorities say evidence shows Howard’s story doesn’t match up with the child’s injuries.

They are investigating the baby’s death as a murder.

Howard has been arrested.

KFOR is working on getting Howard’s mug shot.