More than 100 affected by crude oil spill in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Massive cleanup is underway after crude oil spewed into a metro neighborhood from a nearby pipeline.

More than 42 percent of the homes in the Silverhawk addition have been cleaned so far.

It's a detailed process that includes a mixture of water, dawn liquid soap and, in some cases, simple green.

Tarps are being used to capture all run off water.

Several trucks were out in the northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood on Monday morning.

Part of the cleanup crew in the process, after 15 barrels of crude oil spilled from a nearby site.

"Well, it looks like something from ET," said homeowner Matthew Stucky. "There are trucks and hoses and plastic everywhere."

Stucky was at home when a Sunoco pipeline broke at a nearby oil and gas well site last Thursday.

The smell alerted him to the situation.

"Like somebody poured it out right over you," he said. "If you were outside, it was all over your skin. It was all over everything because it was blowing straight over here."

Now, as cleanup workers line his street, he has a lot of questions.

"Is the grass I'm standing on safe to walk on? Is it safe for my kids and family? Is it safe for pets?" Stucky said "Can I water my lawn? Can I mow my lawn? Not getting a lot of answers."

Officials said 32 crews are out cleaning the crude oil off the exterior of the homes.

Homeowners are also getting certificates for car washes.

Sunoco tells New 4, as of Monday afternoon, 155 homes have been cleaned.

So far, Stucky's home hasn't been cleaned, and he fears it won't be enough.

"It seemed like, yeah, that kind of will absorb into that and not much you can do about that," he said. "So, it's like, well, is it going to get replaced or are we just kind of out of luck?”

The president of the neighborhood's homeowner’s association said they've been talking to Sunoco officials who tell him their goal is to make the neighborhood look like it was before the spill.

“We were further assured that, anything that cannot be cleaned to the homeowner’s satisfaction, they will work with the homeowner to determine a value and pay to replace it,” he said.

The Corporation Commission is overseeing the cleanup efforts, however the responsibility is on Energy Transfer, the parent company to Sunoco.

Part of the pipeline have been taken to a lab to determine what caused it to break. That could take several weeks.