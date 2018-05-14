× New Oklahoma law drops speeding ticket costs by more than half

OKLAHOMA CITY – Motorists issued speeding tickets will face less expensive fines in most cases in the coming months.

Senate Bill 1203, signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin, will take effect in early August. Authored by Sen. Anthony Sykes, R-Moore, it reduces the cost of a basic speeding ticket from roughly $225 to $100.

This would apply to motorists who exceed 1 to 10 miles over the speeding limit.

“The goals of SB 1203 are to reduce the impact to Oklahoma motorists for such a minor infraction and improve public safety,” Sykes said a statement. “The high cost had a disproportionate impact on Oklahoma motorists and, over the years, fewer tickets were being issued. Limiting the fine and costs to $100 is more equitable to the offense of 1-10 miles per hour over the limit. Nothing in SB 1203 limits or affects the discretion state troopers are able to exercise when making the determination as to whether a citation is warranted.”

The measure has a two-year sunset built into the bill, meaning it expires in November 2020.

In a statement, Fallin said it would “provide a good trial period to see if these changes will result in more tickets, which should discourage motorists from speeding as well as generate revenue for the courts.”

The final version of the bill passed the Oklahoma Senate by a vote of 40 to 3. One of the lawmakers who voted against it was Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada.

McCortney told News 4 he agreed the costs of speeding tickets were too high, however he said he was hesitant to support the bill because of the unknown effects it will cause agencies like CLEET, which heavily rely on associated fees and court costs.