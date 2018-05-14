× OKCPS board votes to confirm renaming 3 elementary schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public Schools board has voted to confirm choices submitted to them by a committee to rename three elementary schools that were previously named for confederate generals.

Jackson Elementary becomes Mary Ross Elementary. Mary Golda Ross was a well-respected Native American astronautics engineer. The Cherokee tribe member worked for Lockheed Martin in the early days of the U.S. space program.

There was some debate whether Lee Elementary was named for Robert E. Lee, the confederate general of Oscar G. Lee, the first Oklahoma City downtown real estate mogul. But, now, it wont matter; Lee stays Lee Elementary but will officially be called Adelaide Lee in honor of the wife of Oscar. Adelaide was a philanthropist and established many opportunities for women to pursue further education in the early decades of the 20th century.

Finally, Stand Watie Elementary will now be known as Esperanza Elementary. Esperanza means hope in Spanish.

The vote passed 7-0 on Monday night.