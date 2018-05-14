× Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly hitting teen girl in the head with belt

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested for allegedly hitting a teen girl in the head with a belt.

On May 11th, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 9200 block of N. Council.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with a knot on her head.

The girl told police that 39-year-old Dewahn Heath was arguing with her mother when she tried to intervene.

However, the girl was then told to go to her room.

That is when she said Heath, who was reportedly intoxicated, took off his belt and swung it, hitting the girl in the head, the police report states.

Heath was arrested for child abuse.