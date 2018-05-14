Sooners and Cowboys Lead NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's men's golf teams lead their respective regionals, which began on Monday.

Oklahoma is hosting a regional in Norman, and the Sooners lead after the first round at 5-under par.

OU is five shots ahead of three teams tied at even par: Auburn, Arkansas, and North Florida.

Oklahoma's Blaine Hale is the individual leader at 5-under after a 67, two shots ahead of teammate Quade Cummins.

Oklahoma State leads their regional in Columbus, Ohio, shooting 3-under par.

The Cowboys are one stroke ahead of UNLV after the first round.

Three Cowboys tied for the top individual performance for OSU, with Matthew Wolff, Kristoffer Ventura, and Austin Eckroat all shot one-under par 70.

Each regional has three rounds, with the top five teams in each regional advancing to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater May 25-30.