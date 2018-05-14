× ‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder passes away at 69

LIVINGSTON, Montana — Actress Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in “Superman,” has passed away.

According to TMZ, Kidder, 69, died at her Montana home on Sunday. Her cause of death is unknown.

Kidder starred in the 1978 film “Superman,” along with three sequels. Over the years, she’s played in several roles on TV shows and in movies.

TMZ reports Kidder has had a very public battle with bipolar disorder for years.

She is survived by one daughter.

