Two men accused of raping woman they met at Oklahoma City bar ‘Cowboys’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested after allegedly raping a woman they met at the Oklahoma City bar “Cowboys.”

On May 13th, around 2:45 a.m., police were called to a hotel in the 4400 block in S.W. 15th on reports of a rape.

A 22-year-old woman told police she had gone to “Cowboys” earlier in the night, when two men, identified as 22-year-old Gerald Steltzlen and 22-year-old Chance Craig-Vasquez, started buying her drinks.

She told police she remembered started to feel dizzy after a while.

The woman said she later woke up in a hotel room and had a hard time remembering how she got there.

She said when she woke up, Steltzlen and Craig-Vasquez were allegedly raping her.

That’s when she said she demanded her cellphone and called police.

Police said when they arrived, the victim still appeared to be intoxicated.

When officials questioned Craig-Vasquez about the rape, he reportedly told police that the girl was already at the hotel with another friend when he and Steltzlen got there. When the unidentified friend left, Craig-Vasquez said the victim performed oral sex on him, but said he stopped after he was unable to achieve an erection.

Craig-Vasquez told police that when he later got out of the shower, the victim was calling 911.

Steltzlen reportedly refused to talk to police.

The two men were arrested for rape and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.