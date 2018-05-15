6-year-old Oklahoma girl recovering after suffering snake bite while swimming

COOKSON, Okla. — A 6-year-old Oklahoma girl is recovering after suffering a snake bite while she was swimming.

Over the weekend, Aubrey Patton was swimming with her family at Elk Creek near Cookson, in N.E. Oklahoma.

As she played in the water, she started complaining of pain, her family told KJRH.

About 30 minutes later, Aubrey’s mom noticed two bite marks, about an inch apart, on the side of her right foot.

Aubrey’s father told KJRH that her foot was swollen and leaking venom.

“It was hurting. It was bleeding,” Aubrey Patton said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where doctors determined a cottonmouth snake had bitten her.

Aubrey was in the hospital for three days.

According to KJRH, the 6-year-old girl was injected with anti-venom 18 times to help bring down the swelling.

Doctors said they’re relieved the family caught it quickly. The foot could have required amputation if left alone for a longer period of time.

The Pattons told KJRH they’ve been playing in Elk Creek for years, and never would have imagined this could happen.

Aubrey has since been released from the hospital.