Amber Alert: Authorities searching for young Tulsa girl after mother stabs 11-year-old, sets fire to home

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities throughout the state are searching for a 7-year-old Tulsa girl who they believe is in danger after her mother stabbed an 11-year-old and set fire to their home.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, police say 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad tied up three of her children, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Ahmad reportedly stabbed the 11-year-old girl multiple times.

Investigators say the 7-year-old girl helped the 9-year-old girl escape.

The 9-year-old girl was then able to go to a relative’s home down the street to get help.

Police told KJRH that it took the 9-year-old girl an hour to get to the family’s home because she was duct-taped.

“The mother had duct-taped their hands, put socks in their mouths and began stabbing the 11-year-old,” said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.

When the relatives returned to the girl’s home, they found the 11-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds and the kitchen on fire.

The 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

MacKenzie told local news outlets that the 11-year-old “was stabbed so many times that officers and EMSA on scene couldn’t even count them.”

After stabbing the 11-year-old girl, police say Ahmad took off with her 7-year-old daughter, Hafza Hailey.

Police believe Hafza could be in danger.

Hafza Hailey is described as black with puffy hair in a ponytail and painted gold bracelets on her wrist. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress Monday evening.

Officials said Ahmad is described as black with curly black hair with gold streaks in it.

Ahmad’s vehicle is a black 2005 Lexus RX3 SUV with Oklahoma paper tag ‘UD-4976’ from Hiz N Herz.

However, police believe she could also be driving a navy blue Ford sedan, but there is no year or tag information for the vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Tulsa Police Department.

No other details have been released at this time.