Councilman facing embezzlement and tax charge will remain on council, city says

OKLAHOMA CITY - A councilman facing allegations of embezzlement will remain on the the city council for the time being, a city spokesperson confirms.

Oklahoma City councilman John Pettis, 35, faces three counts of felony embezzlement and one count of intentionally failing to file tax returns for nine years. Pettis turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning and bonded out.

Pettis is accused of stealing at least $165,000 from charitable organizations under his control and using the funds for personal use. He appeared before a judge for arraignment on Tuesday.

Kristy Yager, public information officer for the city of Oklahoma City, said Pettis has not resigned from his position. As it stands, nothing will change about his duties.

"The city charter does talk about misconduct by a council person, and so we need to go back and look at that charter and see if anything applies in this situation," Yager told News 4.

There are some exceptions in the Oklahoma City charter which would allow the council to remove Pettis from his position, according to Yager. Examples include missing five or more meetings without an excuse or being convicted of a felony charge.

"I can tell you that, should he choose to resign, city council will have 30 days after he turns in his resignation letter to appoint somebody to sit temporarily on city council and represent ward," she said. "Then, they would also have to call for a special election which would be required to be on August 28 to elect a new councilperson for ward."

Pettis is expected to appear in court again in June.