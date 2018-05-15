David and Molly Shi Boren honored at Red Earth Gala

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma President David Boren and First Lady Molly Shi Boren were honored Tuesday night at the Red Earth Gala as 2018 Ambassadors of the Year.

They were recognized as individuals who have made significant contributions in presenting a positive image of American Indians.

“Molly and David Boren have dedicated years of public service to the state of Oklahoma and for the past 20 years have served the University of Oklahoma as its 13th President and First Lady,” said Teri Stanek, President of the Red Earth Board of Directors. “Their contributions to Native culture in both government service and in academics, have been significant. We are thrilled to recognize them as our 2018 Red Earth Ambassadors of the Year.”

David Boren said they were both honored to receive the award.

“So, to accept this award tonight, from those who have contributed so much to our identities as Oklahomans, our personal identity for those of us who grew up in the state, this means so much to Molly, and so much to me, so on behalf of both of us, thank you, thank you, thank you. We are really honored,” said David Boren.

Red Earth Ambassador of the Year recipients have come from all areas of accomplishments, including artists, sports stars, actors, journalists, community and government leaders.

Previous recipients have included NASA Astronaut John Herrington Commander, USN (retired), Olympian Billy Mills, poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winning author N. Scott Momaday, Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger, Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby and Comanche Code Talker Charles Chibitty.