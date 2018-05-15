Gubernatorial candidate says he’s received death threats over social media comments he didn’t make

OKLAHOMA – Chris Barnett is a small business owner in Tulsa.

He’s running for governor of Oklahoma and it’s his first time running for political office.

“We knew politics could get nasty. We never imagined it would go to this extent,” said Barnett.

Barnett says someone else is posing as him on his Facebook page – Chrisforgov.

A May 14 post says “As the next mayor of Oklahoma, I’m going to enact a mandatory nationwide lottery that euthanizes 1 out of every 100 people in the world.”

In another response to someone’s comment on Facebook, Chrisforgov replies “I firmly believe we should have assisted suicide in the US.”

“Why should we have to keep up people who cannot contribute to society any longer?”

And goes on to say, “If they can take care of themselves without government assistance, great. If not, let them starve and die.”

“And I’m reading some of these things, and it’s appalling. Hitler euthanized people, and I just loved how they’ve put this together and they’re trying to make me into Hitler,” said Barnett.

Barnett says he woke up Monday morning to hundreds of calls.

“There are people saying they want to shoot me, they are going to assassinate me, they are going to shoot me, they are going to blow us up,” said Barnett.

Barnett says all of his Facebook pages have been compromised, including the one for his carpet cleaning business.

He believes he was targeted, but says it won’t deter him from continuing his race for governor.

“I’m in this election. I’m not dropping out. They’re not going to intimidate me,” said Barnett.

Barnett says he has been unsuccessful in getting any help from Facebook.

He has not yet filed a police report, telling News 4 he’s waiting on advice from counsel.