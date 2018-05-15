Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Heavy storms roll through Chickasha bringing flooding, damage in some areas

May 15, 2018

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Thunderstorms rolled across the state Tuesday bringing high winds, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Areas in and near Chickasha got the brunt of the storm.

As the storm came through, there were numerous reports of wind damage.

At the airport, winds were measured at 60 miles per hour.

Power poles were reported down in some areas.

The roof was blown off of CG’s ‘GitNSplit’ on OK19, just south of Chickasha.

Heavy rainfall brought flooding, causing problems for drivers traveling through.

Officials always urge drivers to stay away from driving in high waters.

Two vehicles were also tangled in power lines near Country Club and Sooner on the southeast side of Chickasha.

Crews worked to get the power poles and lines off of the vehicles.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries.