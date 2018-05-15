High winds, rain wreak havoc in Chickasha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - 65 mph winds and heavy rain made for a very busy day for the Chickasha Fire Department and all of the first responders in southwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Around noon, strong thunderstorms rolled through Chickasha.

Flooding in downtown streets made driving dangerous, as several cars stalled out in high water. One truck slid off of the road under a cable barrier and into the running water below off Highway 81.

65 mph winds were recorded at the Chickasha airport. They took their toll, taking the top off of the 35-year-old Southern Hills Baptist Church, throwing the 12-foot steeple 40 feet from the chapel.

"We've not ever seen this kind of damage, we've had shingles blow off and things like that, but this is the worst damage we've had," said Deacon Mike Lennier.

High winds also took the roof off of a gas station on Highway 19. The satellite dish landed on a nearby truck.

On Country Club Rd. east of Highway 81, crews had their hands full after winds blew high tension power lines onto the street. One vehicle drove into the power lines getting his car wrapped in the wires.

"Outta no where I seen the power lines, slammed on the breaks, went underneath several of them, then two of them caught the car and slung me backwards... lines could have cut through the car," said motorist David Ingram.

Thankfully, fire officials say no one was seriously injured by the storm.