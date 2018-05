LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A Lincoln County mother has been arrested in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son.

Monday, Judith Cheyann Danker, 19, was arrested in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son, Braxton Danker.

Authorities told News 4 that the toddler was abused before his death.

