Man says dogs that critically wounded Oklahoma City woman attacked him in the past

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man says the dogs that attacked an Oklahoma City woman, leaving her critically wounded, had attacked him in the past.

Last week, 54-year-old Terri Cosby was walking near N.E. 29th and Lindsay when she was attacked by four pit bulls, leaving her critically injured. A neighbor who tried to help was also attacked.

Cosby is still recovering. Unfortunately, doctors had to amputate her arm.

Now, the owner of the dogs, Dawntanya Franklin is facing eight counts of failure to restrain a dangerous dog.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time the dogs have attacked someone.

“They said if they hadn’t been able to fix it, they would have had to amputate my arm or my hand,” Steve Onley, a plumber, told News 4.

That close call happened after Onley responded to a job at Franklin’s home.

“About halfway through the yard, I saw the dog looking at me through a storm door. So I turned around and started walking away and the dog chased me. Got to the back of my truck, I couldn’t quite make it,” Onley said.

He said one of the dogs attacked him, digging his teeth deep into his arm.

He gained the strength to drive himself to the hospital and had to undergo a three-hour surgery.

Onley said Franklin was apologetic when he spoke with her following the attack.

He is filing a lawsuit against Franklin and her landlord.

After the recent attack, three of the dogs were shot by police and the other was put down for rabies testing.