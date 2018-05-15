McLoud High School seniors surprised to learn they don’t have enough credits to graduate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLOUD, Okla. - Some students at McLoud High School are in a last minute scramble to finish all the credits they need to graduate, and they say they found out they didn't have the credits later than they should have, in some cases, in the past of couple weeks.

Last August, administrators told senior Weston Owens he only needed an extra semester of Spanish to graduate, so he signed up. Then in January, however, he was told he needed a full year of science as well, and only had a semester to complete it via an online course.

"I was shocked. I didn't know what I was going to do," Owens said. "I haven't had much time to do it, it's just been getting it in whenever I could."

Fellow senior and honors student Kylie Hager is in a worse situation with her scholarships on the line. She said she found out last week she had been told to take the wrong class and that she needed an extra English class to get her Honors Diploma, one she said she's been working towards since the 8th grade.

"I've got almost $8,000 worth of scholarships lined up," Hager said. "That's why I've been working on it for so long, and if I do not get my honors diploma, I cannot get the $8,000."

So, she's powering through three online classes, along with other schooling, to make up for it. She'll also have to take summer school.

"I'm going to try to finish [trigonometry] in a week," Hager said. "It's really hard to understand whenever you don't have a physical teacher in front of you."

These two say they're not the only ones in this situation, and they're wondering why the school staff didn't give them a heads up sooner that they were short on credits.

"It's all new staff," Hager said. "They told us that whenever the new staff came in, they lost record of all the people getting their honors diploma."

We reached out to the superintendent's office Friday. When we didn't get a response, we showed up Tuesday. The superintendent didn't meet us, but sent us to meet the McLoud High School principal, Rhonda Howkenbury. She refused to go on camera.

She said because this is her first year, they didn't have a system in place last year for keeping track of credits. She also pointed out that News 4 was only getting one side of the story from students, but that she couldn't share the school's side because of privacy laws.

When we asked if there was any fault on the part of the school, Howkenbury replied, "no comment."

Parents are hoping changes will be made so this doesn't happen to future students.

Howkenbury said in the future, they will "double check and triple check" credits.