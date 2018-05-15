Oklahoma City man sentenced to prison for attempting to entice 14-year-old boy

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to prison for attempting to entice a minor for sex.

On September 19, 2017, an undercover agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs posted an advertisement on Craigslist in which he claimed to a boy looking for a “daddy” who would be “willing to teach me about sex.”

According to officials, 68-year-old Harry Wheeler Jr. used the Craigslist email reply function and “sexual language to indicate he wanted to meet the boy for a sexual encounter.” Officials say Wheeler also included nude photos of himself.

The undercover agent responded with “Wow, your [sic] hot and sound really cool. Just to get it out of the way, I’m 14, but I’m very mature for my age, that’s why I don’t mind older guys.”

Then, through email, Wheeler replied by saying “We must keep it a secret as what we will be doing is not legal.”

Wheeler allegedly arranged to meet the person he thought was a 14-year-old boy in the parking lot of a business in northwest Oklahoma City.

When Wheeler arrived at the business, he identified himself to the undercover agent as “daddy,” and he was then arrested.

On November 8, 2017, a jury indicted him on one count of using a facility and means of interstate commerce to attempt to persuade, induce, and entice an individual he believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. On December 7, 2017, Wheeler pleaded guilty to that offense.

Tuesday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Upon release from prison, he will serve five years on supervised release.