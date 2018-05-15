Oklahoma City Schools Inducts Inaugural Sports Hall of Fame Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The inaugural class of the Oklahoma City Schools Sports Hall of Fame was inducted on Tuesday night, and it reads like a who's who of Oklahoma sports.

14 members make up the inaugural class:

Wayne Baughman, former NCAA champion wrestler at Oklahoma (John Marshall, 1959)

Bruce Drake, former OU men's basketball coach (OKC Central, 1924)

Prentice Gautt, former OU football player (Douglass, 1956)

Eddie Griffin, former president of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (U.S. Grant, 1957)

Henry Iba, former OSU men's basketball coach (coached Classen High School)

Janith Johnson, former Star-Spencer girls basketball coach

Johnnie Johnson, former Star-Spencer boys basketball coach

Don McNeill, former tennis star (Classen, 1935)

Susie Maxwell Berning, former LPGA golfer (Northeast, 1959)

Bobby Murcer, former baseball star (Southeast, 1965)

Sean O'Grady, former world lightweight boxing champion (Northwest Classen, 1977)

Allie Reynolds, former baseball star (Capitol Hill, 1934)

Dick Soergel, former 3-sport star at Oklahoma State (Capitol Hill, 1956)

Clendon Thomas, former OU football player (Southeast, 1954)