ANTLERS, Okla. – A Pushmataha County correctional officer was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

29-year-old Ashley Parra was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into the allegations.

Parra is a correctional officer in Pushmataha County.

According to the Oklahoma Federal Bureau of Investigation, Parra is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

She was arrested for second-degree rape.