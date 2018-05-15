Oklahoma mother charged with killing toddler son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Okla. - A Lincoln County mother is in police custody, accused of contributing to her 2-year-old son's death.

Judith Cheyann Danker is now facing murder charges for the death of Braxton Danker.

The district attorney's office told News 4 this is one of the worst cases of child abuse it has seen.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said Braxton's death could have been prevented.

"The child was covered in numerous physical injuries," Panter said. "He passed away soon after arriving at the hospital."

Investigators said inside Judith's Wellston home was some of the worst years of Braxton's short life.

"I don't even know how to characterize the injury," Paner said. "The injuries are something that I honestly never seen before. They are so severe and infected and gangrenous. Frankly, I have a hard time wrapping my head around the severity of the injury too."

While many mothers were celebrating Mother's Day last Sunday, the D.A.'s office said Judith spent it in jail.

"Our office, along with law enforcement, received a call around 6:30 about a child, a 2-year-old who was being rushed to the emergency room at Integris in Edmond," Panter said.

Unfortunately, Braxton died a short time after arriving to the hospital.

"The interview with the mother did revealed that she did inflict some physical injuries the child," Panter said.

Judith allegedly admitted to police she used objects to hit her son multiple times.

"We have multiple bruises, we have open sores, we have spots where the skin has been torn away," Panter said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Panter said others maybe involved.

"There's a possibility of charges coming down the line for failing to report the physical abuse to the child," Panter said.

Judith's bond was denied. Panter said a referral was filed to DHS a few months ago but so far he doesn't know the results.