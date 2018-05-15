× Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in need of summer volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is asking for nearly 1,000 summer volunteers to help prepare meals for Oklahoma’s children.

The food bank is in need of volunteers from June 1 through July 27.

“Our Summer Feeding Program depends on a strong base of volunteers to help assemble the meals in our Hope’s Kitchen,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Children should be carefree during summer months, not worrying about whether or not they’ll have something to eat. Summer Feeding volunteers are critical to making sure children will receive adequate nutrition during the summer months when school meals are not available.”

Shifts are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The nonprofit needs at least 24 volunteers per shift each day to prepare the number of meals needed.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and both individuals and groups are welcome.

To sign up, click here or call 405-600-3160.