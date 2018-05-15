Sooners and Cowboys Continue to Lead Men’s Golf Regionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's men's golf teams maintained their lead in their respective NCAA regionals on Tuesday.

Oklahoma is hosting at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, and the Sooners shot 4-under par in the second round to finish at 9-under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Pepperdine.

OU's Blaine Hale maintained his individual lead.

Hale shot a 69 and is 8-under par overall, one shot ahead of Brigham Young's Patrick Fishburn.

Oklahoma State continues to lead the regional in Columbus, Ohio.

The Cowboys were 6-under in the second round and stand at 9-under overall, three shots ahead of Illinois.

Two Cowboys are tied for the individual lead.

Matthew Wolf and Zach Bauchau are both at 3-under par, tied with two Illinois golfers, Nick Hardy and Michael Feagles.

Both regionals conclude with the final round on Wednesday.

The top five teams in each regional advance to the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater May 25-28.