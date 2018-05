× Sooners Pick Up Wichita State Transfer

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team got a transfer from Wichita State on Tuesday.

6-5 guard Austin Reaves will transfer to OU and be eligible for the 2019-20 season after sitting out next year.

Reaves averaged 8.1 points a game last season for the Shockers, and shot 43 percent from three-point range.

He started 11 times for Wichita State.

Reaves is originally from Arkansas.