Tulsa mom accused of stabbing 11-year-old arrested, 7-year-old center of Amber Alert found safe

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a 7-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Tulsa has been found safe and her mother is in custody.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, police say 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad tied up three of her children, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Ahmad reportedly stabbed the 11-year-old girl multiple times.

Investigators say the 7-year-old girl helped the 9-year-old girl escape.

The 9-year-old girl was then able to go to a relative’s home down the street to get help.

Police told KJRH that it took the 9-year-old girl an hour to get to the family’s home because she was duct-taped.

“The mother had duct-taped their hands, put socks in their mouths and began stabbing the 11-year-old,” said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.

When the relatives returned to the girl’s home, they found the 11-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds and the kitchen on fire.

The 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

MacKenzie told local news outlets that the 11-year-old “was stabbed so many times that officers and EMSA on scene couldn’t even count them.”

After stabbing the 11-year-old girl, police say Ahmad took off with her 7-year-old daughter, Hafza Hailey.

Police then released an Amber Alert Monday night, saying Hafza could be in danger.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said Hafza was found safe and Ahmad is in custody.

KFOR is working to gather more information.