Vince Gill to perform at Civic Center Music Hall in August

OKLAHOMA CITY – Grammy-award winning country music artist Vince Gill is set to perform at the Civic Center Music Hall in August.

Gill, who was born in Norman and raised in Oklahoma City, will be performing in an intimate theatre setting for one night only.

He has worked in the industry for more than 40 years and has sold more than 26 million albums.

Since 1990, Gill has received 21 Grammy Awards, along with eight awards from the Academy of Country Music, including their prestigious “The Home Depot Humanitarian Award” and the “Career Achievement Award.”

In addition to his passion for country music, he donates much of his time supporting numerous charitable organizations.

He’s also a sports enthusiast and avid golfer, helping create the annual Vince Gill Pro-Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament (“The Vinny”), which has raised more than $6 million to help support junior golf programs throughout Tennessee.

Gill’s performance will be at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City on August 18.

Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

